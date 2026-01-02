‘Kept vomiting’: Family recalls final moments of Indore labourer who died due to water contamination

The water crisis in Indore’s Bhagirathpura, Madhya Pradesh, has claimed the lives of 10 people, while more than 150 have been hospitalised over the past few days. Amid the chaos, Anil Likhar, the brother of a deceased labourer, recalled that his sibling fell ill shortly after returning home from work and continued vomiting. Indore Municipal Corporation workers conduct a cleanliness drive after several people were affected due to the consumption of contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area. (PTI)

Recounting the final moments before his brother’s death, Likhar said, “On Sunday, he returned home from work and kept vomiting. On Wednesday evening, I went to my shop and received a call saying he was not well. We rushed him to the hospital, but the doctor said he had died on the way.”

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla on Friday said the state government is closely monitoring the water contamination incident in Indore and has taken all necessary steps to ensure proper treatment for those affected.

“The government will ensure the best possible treatment for all affected people. The reasons behind the water contamination will be thoroughly investigated,” Shukla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added that the chief minister is personally meeting patients and their families and is in constant touch with doctors. “The government will ensure the best treatment, and the reasons for the contamination will be investigated,” the deputy CM said.

Top updates: A laboratory test has confirmed that the diarrhoea outbreak was caused by contaminated drinking water, PTI reported. The test findings indicate that a life-threatening drinking water supply system exists in parts of Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital, which has been ranked India’s cleanest city for the past eight years. The state government has stepped up emergency measures amid criticism over the water contamination and deaths. The Madhya Pradesh high court has directed the state government to provide free treatment to people suffering from similar symptoms after consuming contaminated water. A three-member inquiry committee has been formed under IAS officer Navjeevan Panwar to investigate the matter. What is behind the deaths? Chief medical and health officer Madhav Prasad Hasani earlier told HT that the deaths were caused by diarrhoea. He added that the contamination was likely caused by a leak in the main water pipeline beneath a toilet.

Officials told HT on Thursday that initial findings from the inquiry pointed to bacteria “generally found in sewer water” in samples collected from the area.

Officials said a leakage was found in the main water supply line in Bhagirathpura, over which a toilet had been constructed, possibly allowing sewage to mix with drinking water.