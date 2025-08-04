Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kerala man ends life over inability to fund son's engineering admission

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 04, 2025 01:43 pm IST

His son had secured a place at an engineering college in Tamil Nadu, but the family was unable to pay the required fees.

A 47-year-old man took his own life in a forest in this district after becoming upset that he could not arrange money for his son's engineering college admission, police said here on Monday.

The man, identified as VT Shijo, was found hanging in the Moongampara forest on Sunday evening.(Pexel)
The man, identified as VT Shijo, was found hanging in the Moongampara forest on Sunday evening.(Pexel)

The man, identified as VT Shijo, was found hanging in the Moongampara forest on Sunday evening.

His son had secured a place at an engineering college in Tamil Nadu, but the family was unable to pay the required fees.

Relatives said Shijo had been facing severe financial difficulties. He had been expecting the 12 years' salary arrears due to his wife, an aided school teacher whose appointment was confirmed by a court earlier this year.

She had started receiving her salary since February this year, but there had allegedly been a delay by DEO officials in clearing the arrears for the past 12 years. Police believe the family's financial struggles and the inability to fund the college admission led to the tragedy.

His body has been handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem examination, they said.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kerala man ends life over inability to fund son's engineering admission
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On