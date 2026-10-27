Kerala passes bill aimed at protecting rights, dignity of senior citizens

The Keralam assembly on Monday unanimously passed a landmark legislation aimed at protecting the rights and dignity of elderly persons, shielding them from abuse and ensuring greater access to government and social services. The bill fixes penalties for offences against senior citizens. (Kerala assembly website)

The Keralam Senior Citizens (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026 was passed by the House with the approval of both ruling and opposition MLAs with the government accepting the amendments moved by a few Left Democratic Front (LDF) legislators.

Keralam becomes the first state in the country to adopt a comprehensive legislation for the protection and welfare of rights of senior citizens.

“I view this bill as our first realisation of the reality that our world is changing. We must view with seriousness the changes taking place globally due to demographic shifts,” said VD Satheesan in the assembly during the discussion on the bill.

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The CM stated that provisions guaranteeing the rights of senior citizens have not been included in past bills of similar nature passed by the state assembly or Parliament.

“This is a Special Act which will stand constitutionally. There is not a single provision in it that stands against the Central Act. Welfare is not the central tenet of this bill. Creating a silver economy is the principal aim. The population of senior citizens is rising as part of demographic changes. There are several schemes and projects in which they can play a key role. The goal is to enable them to provide leadership for it,” he added.

Home minister Ramesh Chennithala said numerous incidents of elderly persons being abandoned by family members at railway stations and other public places get reported regularly.

He spoke about the difficulties faced by elderly persons who remain in Keralam while their children live abroad.

“The state has today paved the way for a legislation that is extremely necessary,” said the home minister.

The consequential bill, moved earlier this month by the CM, had been sent to the expert subject committee for further discussions.

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The bill states that the government will set up state-level and district-level senior citizen care protection units who will monitor schemes and policies for elderly persons, issue orders to redress complaints about senior citizen care centres and mobilise local organisations to carry out activities for the protection and care of senior citizens.

The bill fixes penalties for offences against senior citizens. A family member, legal heir or staff of a care centre causing physical or mental abuse or cruelty towards senior citizens can be imprisoned up to three years and fined ₹50,000. Those abandoning senior citizens without their consent can also be jailed up to three years and fined ₹50,000. The legislation also provides for mandatory registration of senior citizen care centres as well as training and certification of home caregivers.