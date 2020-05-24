Kerala reports one more death, 53 new Covid-19 cases

india

Updated: May 24, 2020 22:18 IST

Kerala has reported another covid-19 death and 53 new cases on Sunday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. With latest case, death toll has gone up to 6 in the state. Though the state maintained a healthy graph with lowest mortality and highest recovery rates cases shot up with the return of expatriates from the middle-eastern countries and people stranded in other parts of the country.

A 53- year-old woman, a resident of Wayanad, who returned from Dubai last week died in the medical college hospital in Kozhikkode. Doctors said she was suffering from cancer and diabetes and was on ventilator for last three days. Her husband and other relatives are in quarantine.

Among 53 new cases Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur (north Kerala) reported 12 cases each, said the CM adding 18 are foreign returnees, 30 came from other states and five contracted the disease from the infected. Active cases went up to 322 and people under observation also rose to 90,000 after a gap of a month. At least 90,000 people have returned to the state and more are expected in coming days.

With more trains and opening of domestic air travel, the state has made it clear that entry passes will be must for all domestic passengers like rail travellers. The government had opened a website for this two weeks back. Those who come without this pass will have to undergo institutional quarantine. Similarly it made home quarantine a must for those who stay in the state for a longer period. For business travellers and others who come here for brief stopover it is not necessary, the CM had said two days back adding it can’t take chances.