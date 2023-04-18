Accused in Kerala train arson case was highly radicalised: SIT

Thiruvananthapuram: A special investigation team (SIT) of Kerala Police probing the fire incident in a moving train earlier this month, that left three people dead, said on Monday that lone accused Shahrukh Saifi was highly radicalised and videos of controversial Islamic preachers like Zakir Naik and Israr Ahmad (Pakistan theologian) were recovered from his mobile phone. Accused Shahrukh Saifi is a resident of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. (PTI)

Additional director general of police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar, who is supervising the SIT probe, also said an investigation is underway to ascertain if the 27-year-old accused had received any help from extremist outfits to carry out the arson.

The ADGP, however, refused to comment on the motive behind the attack.

The accused was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Sunday, paving the way for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the case.

Speaking to reporters in Kozhikode (north Kerala), the ADGP said: “We have got all the details of his trip from Delhi to Shornur and his escape after committing the crime. His background and other details show he was highly radicalised. He has been watching videos of many controversial figures, including Zakir Naik and Israr Ahmad. It is too early to say if he had received any help from other quarters.”

He added: “Saifi came to Kerala with the intention of committing the crime. He had a clear plan to carry out arson. A probe is underway to ascertain if he got support from some extremist outfits in Kerala or from other parts of the country.”

The officer said the case is highly sensitive and he cannot reveal further details.

On April 2, Saifi, a resident of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, allegedly sprinkled petrol and set co-passengers of D-1 compartment on fire after the Alappuzha-Kannur Inter-City Express train left Kozhikode station at around 9.30pm. In the commotion, some passengers jumped from the running train; three people, including a child, died when they jumped out. Nine others sustained burn injuries.

Police later recovered a bag with a bottle of petrol and two mobile phones from the railway tracks.

Saifi, who also suffered some burns, was caught on April 5 in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district by the state’s anti-terror squad, following inputs from Kerala Police and central intelligence agencies.

Officials later said Saifi had first arrived at Shornur railway junction from the national capital in the early hours of April 2 before boarding the Alappuzha-Kannur train.

Last week, the SIT held an identification parade during which two passengers identified the accused.

A senior SIT officer, who did not wish to be identified, said “it was a well-planned terror act” and a probe is also going on in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, besides Delhi.

Officials had earlier said that anti-terrorism squads from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have sought Saifi’s details, with police suspecting he may have got help from Tamil Nadu.

With Saifi’s police custody slated to end on Tuesday, the SIT will move another plea to get further custody, the SIT officer mentioned above said.

While local media reports suggested that five people, including a municipal councillor, were detained and questioned for allegedly providing logistics to the accused, the SIT officer said they are yet to verify their roles. The officer said the five people were detained for a while but allowed to leave thereafter.

“But we are sure he got help as it is not possible for him to carry out such an act on his own. We need more time to unravel this,” the officer said.

The officer also said that Kerala was perhaps chosen as the site of the attack because of its proximity with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

“Most of the arrested top PFI leaders are from Kerala. A state-born outfit, Kozhikode remained PFI’s headquarters for many years. We suspect Kerala was selected to avenge the crackdown on PFI by some radical elements. Other than this, we do not see any other reason to target Kerala,” the officer said, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain any possible links between Saifi and PFI.