New Delhi, All government departments will hold a dedicated one-day drive under which key ministries or departments will take up cleanliness and disposal activities on a single day across all their attached and subordinate offices and field establishments, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. Key govt depts to hold dedicated one-day cleanliness campaign drive: Centre

The initiative is part of the ongoing special campaign 6 launched by the government, with the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances as the nodal department.

Following the successful completion of the preparatory phase on 30 September 2026, the implementation phase commenced on October 2 and will continue till October 31.

In the first two weeks of implementation, ministries/departments across the government have shown remarkable enthusiasm, taking up innovative, citizen-centric and sustainable initiatives to advance the objectives of Swachhata and disposal of pending matters, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The third meeting with nodal officers of the campaign was held under the chairpersonship of DARPG Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma to review the progress of the implementation phase of the campaign.

The meeting was attended by more than 600 officers virtually from over 240 locations, representing 84 ministries/departments, their PSUs and field offices. During the meeting, DARPG Additional Secretary Puneet Yadav presented the progress of the ongoing campaign and highlighted the innovative initiatives taken up by ministries/departments.

"A new feature of this year's campaign is the dedicated one-day drive, under which key ministries/departments take up cleanliness and disposal activities on a single day across all their attached and subordinate offices and field establishments," the statement said.

The impact of the dedicated one-day activity is evident in the wider outreach of special campaign 6, with field offices across various ministries/departments actively participating in the campaign activities.

Ministries/departments have gone beyond routine cleanliness and taken up several innovative and citizen-centric initiatives during the campaign.

"The Department of Posts launched the DigiPost initiative, a unique phygital mail service under which traffic e-challans issued by Gujarat Police are digitally transmitted and physically delivered to citizens. The Department of Defence established the e-Chhawani Helpdesk for grievance redressal, while the Ministry of Railways organised Rail Jan Yuva Samvaad to engage youth, students and passengers on railway issues and public participation," the statement said.

Discarded material is being turned into art and useful products.

The Ministry of Culture created a peacock sculpture from discarded plastic spoons and paper, and Re-Bot, a robot sculpture crafted from discarded computer parts and household waste, it said.

The Ministry of Railways developed a Waste to Art Park at the Rail Museum, and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises made a working charkha out of discarded e-waste, the statement said.

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