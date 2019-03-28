Kite stuck in manjha rescued in Janpath

A black kite, an urban raptor, got trapped in manjha (glass-coated string used to fly kites) in Central Delhi’s Janpath area and had to be rescued on Tuesday afternoon.

The bird was struggling to free itself from the manjha when it was spotted by security guards posted at the residence of a government official. They called Wildlife SOS, a non-profit conservation organisation, to help the bird.

“A two-member team was dispatched as soon as we received the call and reached the scene before the bird sustained severe injuries. Manjha is very dangerous for birds, as it easily cuts through soft flesh and damages wings and legs. We have seen cases where injuries were fatal,” said Wasim Akram, manager, Wildlife SOS special projects.

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal had banned the sale of glass-coated nylon and other synthetic materials in Delhi, citing the risks to human lives. Despite the ban, manjha continues to be sold in Delhi markets.

“Alternatives made out of cotton or natural fibres could help reduce the risks of related fatalities,” said Akram.

The organisation rescues five to six birds on average in a year. “Most of the injuries happen during Independence Day and Makar Sankranti when people fly kites. Birds easily get caught in manjhas while in flight or when resting on trees. We have rescued owls, vultures and other birds,” he said.

The kite was released in Asola the same day as the injuries were not severe.

