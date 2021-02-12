Koo not leaking data, says co-founder; French hacker disagrees
As made-in-India Koo shot to overnight fame riding on Centre's displeasure with Twitter, the app was accused of leaking data which the founders of the app denied. But the controversy has not been put to rest yet.
Here is all you need to know
> French hacker who goes by the name Elliot Alderson on Twitter, who at one point of time accused Aadhaar of leaking data, levelled the allegation against Koo.
> The hackers said he spent 30 minutes on the app and found that the application is leaking email id, date of birth, name, marital status, gender etc of users.
> One of the co-founders Aprameya Radhakrishnan on Thursday said that the controversy over data leak was unnecessary as those data are what the user has voluntarily provided.
> When a user sets up a profile on Koo, information like name, handle, profession, bio, website, email, mobile, date of birth, gender, marital status, qualification, work experience etc. Providing this information is voluntary as only valid mobile phone number is required for creating an account.
> Aprameya clarified that the data that was claimed to have been leaked was actually the data that a user "has voluntarily shown on their profile". "It cannot be termed a data leak. If you visit a user profile you can see it anyway," he said.
> Alderson claimed that he checked the point before levelling the allegation and it was not true.
> To sharpen his allegation against Koo, the hacker even shared the profile page of IAS officer Sonal Goel and claimed that he could access more data than what was displayed on Sonal Goel's profile page.
> To this, Aprameya asked the hacker to contact him if he wants to help Koo in its journey to "do something for our country".
> Aprameya also ensured that e-mail ids have been blocked from view.
> All this happened on Twitter while a fake account of Koo on Twitter (@KooAppOfficial) also got suspended. @Kooindia is the official Twitter handle.
DRDO photographer sentenced to life for espionage, likened to a terrorist
- It was found that Behera would go close to the missile testing sites, take videos, and later leave for Kolkata to meet his handler, an ISI agent.
- A state official claimed that the 'Lon Varratu' initiative aims to link surrendered cadres to some livelihood opportunities to help them earn a decent living and it has yielded very positive results.
- Kalyanaraman was also booked on Thursday in a different case by the Coimbatore police under section 505 (statements creating enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for a hate speech
