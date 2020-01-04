e-paper
Home / India News / LeT millitant arrested in Srinagar

LeT millitant arrested in Srinagar

Nisar was arrested from a hospital by the J&K Police’s SOG.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2020 10:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Police personnel arrested a LeT militant on Saturday.
Police personnel arrested a LeT militant on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)
         

A Lashkar-e-Taiba millitant was arrested from a hospital here on Saturday, police said.

Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of Bandipore district in north Kashmir, was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city, a police official said.

Dar belonged to the LeT outfit and further details are awaited, he said.

