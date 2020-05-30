Lockdown 4.0 nears end, Delhi climbs to third spot with over 17,000 coronavirus cases: Covid-19 state tally

india

Updated: May 30, 2020 10:09 IST

With highest single-day spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases and 265 fatalities, India’s coronavirus tally on Saturday crossed 1.73 lakh, Ministry of Health stated.

As per the fresh figures, 86,422 people are currently infected by the virus while 82,369 patients have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The Covid-19 death toll in the country stands at 4971.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi continue to be the top 4 states with the most coronavirus cases while patients in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh are on the rise.

Here’s a look at Covid-19 state-wise tally.

The Big 4

Maharashtra

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 62,228 on Saturday. The state has recorded 2,098 deaths so far, highest in the country, while 26,997 have recovered from Covid-19 in the state.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 20,246 infected so far. While 11,313 people have recovered from the disease here, 154 patients have died.

Also read: Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots

Delhi

The fresh cases took Delhi’s infection tally to 17,386 on Saturday. While 7,846 people have recovered, 398 died due to the disease. On Friday, the national capital reported more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, the total number of Covid-19 cases reached 15,934 on Saturday. Gujarat has seen 8,611 people recover from coronavirus while 980 people have died.

States inching toward the 10,000-mark

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan reached 8,365 on Saturday. The state has reported 184 fatalities while 5,244 patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

Madhya Pradesh

As many as 7,645 people have been infected from Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh till date. Three hundred and thirty-four people have died from Covid-19 in the state while 4,269 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

The number of Covid-19 positive cases have jumped to 7,284 in Uttar Pradesh. While 4,244 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 198 have died from the infection here.

Situation in other states

In West Bengal, coronavirus cases near the 5,000-mark. The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 4,813 on Saturday. There have been 302 deaths and 1,775 recoveries in the state. Domestic flight services resumed in the state on Thursday.

States with under 3,000 coronavirus cases include Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Haryana. Bihar saw a spike in the number of cases and its tally now stands at 3,376.

Kerala crossed the 1,000-mark in the number of Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, the state’s tally stood at 1,150.

Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura have reported 500 Covid-19 cases or less while Goa, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Ladakh and Manipur have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli has reported two cases of Covid-19, Sikkim has one. Arunachal Pradesh has three Covid-19 patients and one of them has recovered.

All coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Mizoram have recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.