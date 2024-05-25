Lok Sabha election phase 6: Uttar Pradesh records 27.06% voter turnout at 11am

Uttar Pradesh recorded a high voter turnout at 27.06 per cent, until 11am on Saturday, May 25, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is underway across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states, including Uttar Pradesh, and two Union territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements. A woman shows her identity card and voter's slip to a policeman outside a polling station as she arrives to cast her vote in the sixth round of polling in Prayagraj on Saturday. (AP)

Uttar Pradesh: Lok Sabha constituency-wise voters turnout at 11am

Sultanpur: 28.05% Allahabad: 23.88% Azamgarh: 28.60% Jaunpur: 26.81% Bhadohi: 25.51% Sant Kabir Nagar: 27.35 Pratapgarh: 26.35% Phulpur: 22.85% Ambedkar Nagar: 30.02% Shravasti: 26.69% Basti: 29.80% Domariyaganj: 27.74% Lalganj: 28.40% Machhlishahr: 27.18%

At 9am, Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 12.33 per cent.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling is underway for Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Bhadohi seats. Follow full coverage of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: Key constituencies, candidates | All you need to know

All parliamentary seats in Delhi and Haryana went to polls in this phase.

A voter turnout of 21.69 per cent was recorded till 11am in Delhi, where polling is underway for its seven Lok Sabha constituencies on Saturday.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer said that at 24.49 per cent, the highest turnout was recorded in the North East Delhi constituency while Chandni Chowk had the lowest voting percentage at 18.55.

Poll officials said there were no reports of technical snags or delays in the commencement of voting at any polling station.

Some key seats in this phase include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi and Chandni Chowk in the national capital and Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri, West Bengal's Tamluk, Medinipur, Haryana's Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur are some of the other key seats. Stakes are high for the BJP as also for the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and other constituents of the INDIA bloc in this phase of the election.

In the first five phases of general elections, polling has already been completed in 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs. Over 11.13 crore voters, including 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female, and 5120 third-gender electors, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls. Around 11.4 lakh polling officials will be involved in conducting this election phase.

The Lok Sabha elections will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4.