Low pressure system to bring intense rainfall to central India: IMD

The India Meteorological Department on Monday warned of widespread and extremely heavy rains over central India and the west coast over the next three to four days, a day after several parts of Chhattisgarh, Konkan region, Goa, Vidarbha and Odisha recorded severe rainfall.

The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position, and will continue to stay there over the next 4-5 days, the weather department said. A well-marked low-pressure area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh. An east-west shear zone too is running over north peninsular India, and is likely to persist during the next 3-4 days.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal during till August 11; Jharkhand on August 10 and 11; Odisha till August 12; Assam and Meghalaya on August 8 and 9 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till August 12.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on August 10, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, ghat areas of central Maharashtra, the Konkan region and Goa till August 12, in Gujarat till August 11 and over Marathwada till August 10.

“The well-marked low-pressure area is currently over the Odisha coast. Already several parts of central India have started recording extremely heavy rain. Over the next 2-3 days, the system will move over central India, bringing a lot of rain up to Gujarat coast. The system is expected to intensify further,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the national weather forecasting centre, IMD.

“There are some indications that the system may intensify into a depression. We are monitoring. When it moves there will be heavy rain over the areas it covers,” explained Ananda Kumar Das, in-charge of the weather bureau’s cyclone monitoring division.