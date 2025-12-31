LPG gas to get cheaper in Delhi as IGL cut prices on pipeline supply: Check revised rates

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, India's largest city gas retailer, has announced a price cut on the natural gas supply to household kitchens in Delhi and NCR. The reduction will be applicable from Thursday, January 1, 2026. (Image for representation/REUTERS)

The reduction will be applicable from Thursday, January 1, 2026, the company announced on Wednesday.

"IGL has announced a substantial reduction in its domestic piped natural gas (PNG) prices this coming New Year for its consumers in Delhi and NCR by ₹0.70 per standard cubic metre (scm)," it said.

After the cut in prices, the revised price will be ₹47.89 per standard cubic metre (scm) in Delhi, ₹46.70 per scm in Gurugram and ₹47.76 per cm in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Why has the reduction been announced? The reduction comes after regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's (PNGRB) rationalised the pipeline tariffs. The revised tariffs, effective from January 1, 2026, make natural gas transportation simpler, fairer and more cost-effective for consumers and the city gas distribution sector.

Following the reduction of tariffs some gas companies have announced a cut in gas prices. Think Gas has already announced reductions in CNG and domestic PNG prices across multiple states as the new tariff comes into effect.

Under the revised tariff regime, effective from January 1, 2026, the number of distance-based tariff zones has been reduced from three to two - up to 300 km and beyond - with a single lower Zone-1 rate (around ₹54 per million British thermal unit) now applied nationwide for CNG and domestic PNG customers regardless of distance from the gas source, according to PNGRB.