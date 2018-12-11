Madhya Pradesh election results: Congress, BJP locked in a close battle

The opposition Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a tantalisingly close contest in Madhya Pradesh’s seesaw election battle on Tuesday, trends showed nearly four hours after the counting of votes began at 8am.

Around noon, the Congress was leading in 111 of the state’s 230 seats, inching closer to the majority mark. The BJP, which is looking to retain power for a fourth straight term, was ahead in 108 seats. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party was ahead in five seats.

Fifteen minutes past noon, the Election Commission was yet to announce any win in the state. The trends and leads were fast changing in the political thriller of the state where several exit polls predicted a close race.

Earlier in the day, Congress state unit chief Kamal Nath exuded confidence that the party will win Madhya Pradesh with full majority. Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the trends reflected the people’s desire for a change.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was leading from Budhni by a margin of over 6,000 votes, but some his ministers were trailing.

The Congress was doing well in the Malwa region, which is considered a stronghold of the BJP. It also gained in regions such as Mahakaushal, Bundelkhand, Chambal and Vindhya. The ruling party was leading in the central region, which houses state capital Bhopal.

As the Congress took an early lead, party workers started gathering at the party office as the counting of votes progressed. In contrast, the mood at the BJP office was subdued. In 2013, the BJP had won 165 seats in Madhya Pradesh and the Congress bagged 58.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 13:45 IST