Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh: More than 580 policemen infected with Covid-19, 2,000 quarantined so far

Madhya Pradesh: More than 580 policemen infected with Covid-19, 2,000 quarantined so far

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 10:14 IST
Ranjan
Ranjan
Hindustantimes
         

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh (MP) has reported 588 police personnel, including officials, who tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive, and around 2,000 have been quarantined so far, state home minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday.

Mishra was replying to media persons’ questions on Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha’s demand to cancel the director-general of police (DGP) Vivek Johri’s order dated August 1.

The order suspended leaves of police personnel except for the emergency situation regarding their health and family members.

“In MP, 588 police personnel, including officials, have tested Covid-19-positive. Around 2,000 have been quarantined to date. If they take leave and visit their families, then there is an apprehension of a spread in the contagion. We cannot put the lives of police personnel and their families at risk,” Mishra said.

“Our first priority is to protect their health. There is no permanent ban on taking leave. It is only applicable until the viral outbreak doesn’t subside. They can avail of leave in case there is an emergency. The DGP will grant them leave. I can also sanction their leaves,” he added.

The DGP’s order had stated that despite standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding Covid-19 conveyed to all the police units, “they have been careless leading to a spike in the viral outbreak cases”.

Tankha termed the order as irrational and demanded Mishra to withdraw it at the earliest, citing his letter to him on August 2.

Mishra told media persons that no decision has been taken to extend the 10-day lockdown restrictions, which were enforced in the state capital Bhopal at night on July 24 and ended on Monday (August 3).

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered that there would be no lockdown in the state except for Sundays and a district magistrate (DM) is allowed to enforce it on the basis of prior permission from the state government.

MP has reported 34,285 Covid-19 cases, including 750 new infections, until Monday night. So far, the state has recorded 900 Covid-19-related deaths, including 14 in the past 24 hours, the MP health department data showed.

The state has discharged 24,099 Covid-19 patients, who have recovered from their viral infection.

At present, MP has 9,286 Covid-19 active cases. The state has conducted 8,12,362 Covid-19 tests, including 12,862 in the past 24 hours.

