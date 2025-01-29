Mahakumbh Mela stampede: 4 Karnataka devotees among deceased

At least four devotees from Belagavi lost their lives in a stampede during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, confirmed Karnataka police on Wednesday. Security and UP Fire and Emergency Services personnel help a boy during a stampede-like situation on 'Mauni Amavasya', at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.(PTI)

Belagavi District Commissioner, Mohammad Roshan, confirmed the deaths and informed the media over the phone.

A special team, headed by a senior district officer and a police officer, has been formed to travel to Prayagraj to bring back the bodies.

Meanwhile, a stampede-like situation occurred at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several casualties.

The incident happened as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, offering full support from the Centre.

In response to the incident, heavy security has been deployed at the Triveni Sangam, with police ensuring the smooth movement of the akharas and saints for their Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, by 10 AM on Wednesday, 36.1 million devotees had taken the holy dip at Triveni.

Other key bathing dates during the Maha Kumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).