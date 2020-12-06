e-paper
Home / India News / Mahaparinirvana Diwas: Leaders pay tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Mahaparinirvana Diwas: Leaders pay tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 11:41 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956. (File Photo)
         

Several political leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah and Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday remembered BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, which is also called Mahaparinirvana Diwas.

“Tributes to Baba Saheb on Mahaparinirvana Diwas. He gave a future-oriented and inclusive Constitution to the country and paved the way for progress, prosperity and equality in the country. Following the footsteps of Babasaheb, Modi government is working with dedication for the welfare of the section that remained deprived for decades,” the Union home minister said in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

 

Gandhi said that to free India from discriminatory practices is the apt way to pay homage to Ambedkar. “Today we remember Dr Ambedkar’s contribution to nation-building. Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him,” he tweeted.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s president JP Nadda also tweeted to pay his tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary. “The nation will remain indebted to Babasaheb who played important role in showing the way of social harmony and social reform in the country,” Nadda said.

 

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati was another leader to remember Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvana Diwas. “Tributes and immense reverence to the architect of the Constitution Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, who has shown new hope and self-respect to crores of poor people and those,” she tweeted in Hindi.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tributes to the architect of the Constitution, saying that his government is committed to fulfilling the dreams that Ambedkar had for India. The Prime Minister added that his thoughts continue to provide strength to millions of people.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956. Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1990.

