Maharashtra adds 40 talukas to drought list, to pay farmers ₹5K each before Diwali

The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved adding 40 more talukas to the drought-hit list, taking their number to 305, and ₹5,000 advance to each farmer before Diwali as a relief measure, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday. The state has 358 talukas. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)

“Drought was announced in 265 talukas. But there were demands from various areas to include their talukas on the drought-hit list. So the state Cabinet, after reviewing reports, decided to add 40 more talukas to the list,” Fadnavis said after the Cabinet meeting.

Fadnavis cited the drought situation and said each farmer will get an advance of ₹5,000 into their bank accounts before Diwali. The government is implementing a farm loan waiver scheme. It has directed banks and credit societies against initiating recovery from farmers.

Fadnavis said the number of tankers was increasing and that water levels in Marathwada had dropped by three metres. The water crisis has been worsening, particularly in Marathwada.

The government has ordered GPS tracking of water tankers to monitor their movement and ensure proper distribution.

The state Cabinet reviewed the fodder situation, which has emerged as a major concern amid the drought. The government will procure fodder at an assured price and encourage farmers to cultivate it and ensure adequate availability for livestock.

An 11-member central inter-ministerial team toured drought-affected areas in Maharashtra last week to assess the severity of the situation and the plight of farmers. HT reported the team assured Maharashtra of maximum possible financial assistance from the central government. The state government was expected to submit a fresh proposal seeking drought relief at rates higher than existing norms under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

On Sunday, Fadnavis met the central team and highlighted the unprecedented nature of the drought. He said that both kharif and rabi crops had suffered extensive damage, leaving farmers with little scope to recover their losses through summer cultivation.

Assistance is being planned through employment generation and food security schemes.

On October 7, Fadnavis met Union home minister Amit Shah and submitted an interim proposal seeking a ₹17,500-crore relief package. The proposal covered ₹13,000 crore for crop losses and ₹4,500 crore for fodder management.

The remaining six components, including drinking water supply and the employment guarantee scheme, are expected to be incorporated into the final proposal, and the overall demand could increase substantially.

Crop loss assessments have been completed in 75% of the 32,927 villages identified as drought-affected. According to state government figures, crops over 14.93 million hectares have been damaged due to water stress, affecting 14.1 million farmers.

As per NDRF norms introduced in 2023, compensation for crop loss ranges from ₹ 7,500 to ₹ 22,000 per hectare, depending on crop category and applicable provisions. The state government is expected to press for higher compensation to provide adequate relief to affected farmers.

Drinking water scarcity and fodder availability for livestock are among the biggest challenges. Fadnavis last week said existing fodder stock would last only 90-120 days.

The state government said it has prioritised drinking water supply, particularly in villages where water sources have dried up. Water has been reserved for drinking purposes until August 2027, with separate provisions for people and livestock.

The state government plans desilting, repairs, and rejuvenation of water storage structures under central and state schemes.