Maharashtra allows hotels outside containment zones to operate from July 8

india

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 17:44 IST

Further easing coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Maharashtra government on Monday decided to allow hotels and other entities providing accommodation services like lodges and guest houses outside containment zones to operate from July 8 at 33 per cent of their capacity.

The government announced the decision through a notification here.

The permission has been granted on conditions of these entities adhering to social distancing norms and other protocols.