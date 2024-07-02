Maharashtra Council's legislator Ambadas Danve suspended for ‘misbehaviour’

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, was suspended on Tuesday for five days due to alleged misbehaviour in the House. Ambadas Danve

The action has been taken after BJP legislator Pravin Darekar claimed that Danve used foul language in the House on Monday evening while responding to a discussion on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s now-expunged remarks in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier on Monday, BJP legislator Prasad Lad brought up Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the council, demanding a resolution to condemn them. Danve objected to Lad raising Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the floor, saying that it was not relevant to the Council.

This led to a heated argument between Lad and Danve, during which Danve used an ‘abusive’ word.

Gandhi had criticised the ruling BJP in the Lower House, saying that they call themselves Hindus but are engaged in “violence and hate” around the clock.

As the proceedings of the House commenced on Tuesday, Darekar demanded a discussion on the alleged use of foul language by Danve. Council's Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe urged Darekar to allow the completion of the Question Hour before addressing the issue. Gorhe emphasised that the legislative council's sanctity needs to be upheld, particularly by the leader of the opposition.

He said that the matter was serious and that a decision could only be made after reviewing the video clips of the remarks and gathering additional details.

Deputy chairperson of the house Neelam Gorhe read the suspension order which said, “Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve demonstrated indiscipline and used foul and abusive language towards legislator Prasad Lad.”

“His behaviour tarnished the image and insulted the Council. If his misbehaviour is ignored, it could create a new precedence. A serious note is taken of his misbehaviour, and the house proposes his suspension for five days and ban him from entering the Vidhan Bhavan premises,” it added.

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab demanded that Danve be allowed to present his side, but the demand was not accepted. The opposition later staged a walkout to protest the decision and shouted slogans against Gorhe.

(With inputs from PTI)