Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in 9 out of 20 cases in Maharashtra irrigation scam

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:47 IST

The Maharashtra government on Monday closed investigation into 9 of the 20 FIRs registered against new deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam.

The scam, during the Congress-NCP-rule, is pegged at around Rs 70,000 crore and relates to alleged corruption and irregularities in approval and execution of various irrigation projects in Maharashtra.

However, the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau DG Parambir Singh said that the cases closed today were not related to Ajit Pawar.

“None of the cases that were closed today are related to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar,” Maharashtra Anti-corrption Bureau DG Parambit Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also Watch l Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said

Soon after the news broke Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to slam the chief minister.

“From never, never, never to forever, forever, forever. Temporary CM signing his first order to grant clean chit for his temporary deputy?” the Sena leader tweeted.

The Congress, Sena’s new alliance partner in Maharashtra, too stepped up the attack on CM Fadnavis over the issue.

‘Contract Killing’ of democracy has now also become ‘Contract Killing’ of honesty & accountability in Maharashtra.



No wonder, the only decision taken in ‘public interest’ by BJP-Ajit Pawar is to close all cases of corruption & malfeasance



The BJP way of probity in puublic life pic.twitter.com/3EG6XWFE1w — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 25, 2019

“No wonder, the only decision taken in ‘public interest’ by BJP-Ajit Pawar is to close all cases of corruption & malfeasance. The BJP way of probity in public life,” tweeted Randeep Singh Surjewala.