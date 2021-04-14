Maharashtra reports second-highest single-day infection spike

After a drop in Covid-19 cases on Monday, Maharashtra reported its second-highest single-day infection spike on Tuesday with 60,212 cases, taking the tally to 3,519,208. The toll from the pandemic reached 58,526 with 281 deaths.

Mumbai reported a drop in cases compared to the surge from April 1 to 11. With 7,873 cases and 27 deaths, the city’s tally touched 53,5264 and the toll 12,093. Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik reported 5,214, 5,084, and 2,659 cases.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which comprises nine cities and rural parts of three districts, reported 16,596 cases on Tuesday. The region reported 46 deaths. Nagpur, Pune, and Nashik districts reported 30, 17, and 16 deaths.

Also Read | New restrictions in Maharashtra from today. Here’s what’s allowed

The number of active cases rose to 593,042, resulting in a drop in the recovery rate to 81.44%. Pune has the highest (118,168) active patients, followed by Mumbai (86,098) and Thane (81,303). The state has 3,294,398 citizens under home and 30,399 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra administered 10,752,969 Covid-19 vaccine doses until Tuesday. The rate of the vaccination dropped on Tuesday because of a public holiday. The state inoculated 329,112 beneficiaries on April 12, 223,716 on April 11, and 282,984 on April 10, according to the central government’s dashboard.