Maharashtra's 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign to tackle Covid-19 rolls out from today

Maharashtra’s ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign to tackle Covid-19 rolls out from today

Uddhav Thackeray said the government was unlocking the state in a staggered manner and that living with the novel coronavirus is reality now.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 07:17 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On the eve of the launch of the campaign, state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked officials to ensure its success.
Starting Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will roll out the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign, as part of the government’s statewide outreach programme to check the health status of over 26 lakh families in Mumbai to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

On the eve of the launch of the campaign, state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked officials to ensure its success.

The CM interacted with all the divisional commissioners and district collectors via video conferencing. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar and others also attended the meeting, an official statement said.

The chief minister said the government machinery has been working round-the-clock over the past five-six months to tackle the disease, but the challenge is not yet over, it said.

Thackeray said the government was unlocking the state in a staggered manner and that living with the novel coronavirus is reality now.

“Ensuring that no one gets infected by the disease is the key mantra and our squads will reach out to households to inform people on this,” the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

In the first phase of the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ initiative, the government has set a target of reaching 2.25 crore families twice a month, for which help of NGOs and elected representatives will be taken.

Volunteers will be appointed by the health department for undertaking a door-to-door survey and test temperature and oxygen levels of people.

The teams will trace suspected Covid-19 patients and those suffering from other ailments, as per the government.

The first phase of the campaign will end on October 10 and the second phase will take place between October 12 to 24.

