Maharashtra sees highest single-day spike with 1,008 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 11,506

Updated: May 01, 2020 22:21 IST

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 1,008 new Covid-19 cases, the state’s highest single-day spike so far, taking the coronavirus positive patients’ tally to 11,506, the state health department said.

At least 26 people died across the state in the last 24 hours due to the highly infectious disease.

Ten deaths occurred in Pune, 5 in Mumbai, 3 in Jalgaon, one each in Pune district, Sindhudurg, Thane, Bhiwandi, Nanded, Aurangabad and Parbhani. The death of an Uttar Pradesh resident was also recorded in Mumbai during treatment for the infection, according to health department data.

The first coronavirus case from the rural belt of Maharashtra’s Amravati district was detected on Friday after a 50-year-old homemaker from Warud tested positive in a hospital in Nagpur, some 150 kilometres from Amravati, health officials said.

The woman was admitted in a private hospital in Warud three days ago with cough and fever and was then shifted to the government hospital in Nagpur where her report returned positive on Friday, an official said.

About 106 patients were discharged on Friday upon recovering from coronavirus.

In India, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of Covid-19 positive patients closely followed by Gujarat and national capital Delhi.

The death toll in the state has climbed to 485 and the total number of patients who have recovered and been discharged stands at 1,879.

Fifteen of the 26 patients who died in the last 24 hours had high-risk co-morbidities (existing health issues), the statement said.

To curb the further spread of the coronavirus infection, the Union government on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown for another 14 days with certain relaxations in those zones which have limited number of Covid-19 cases.

The earlier lockdown was set to end this Sunday on May 3.