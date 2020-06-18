e-paper
Maharashtra slashes Covid test at pvt labs to Rs2,500

Maharashtra slashes Covid test at pvt labs to Rs2,500

india Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:20 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday announced that the state authorities have capped the charge for conducting a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test at a private laboratory at Rs2,500.

Earlier, the maximum charge for a Covid-19 test at a private laboratory in Maharashtra was Rs 2,800, if swab samples were collected from a suspected patient’s home and Rs2,200, if collected at a hospital.

The new category has been added, as a patient who undergoes a Covid-19 test at a private laboratory also has to pay for h/his personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and transport, the minister added.

Earlier, private laboratories had fixed Rs4,500 as the fee for each Covid-19 test, when the viral outbreak was initially reported in March.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities have directed private laboratories not to share the report with a patient directly, if the s/he tests Covid-19 positive. The report needs to be shared with the BMC, which will make arrangements for a bed at a dedicated Covid-19 facility, depending on the patient’s condition.

Tope also announced that Mumbai would get an additional 150 ambulances within a week amid a growing crisis for these emergency healthcare vehicles.

At present, Mumbai has 550 ambulances, including 50 being recently donated by the Mahindra Group.

So far, 1,16,752 people have tested Covid-19 positive in Maharashtra, including 51,921 active cases.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 3,307 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 114 deaths.

Maharashtra has been reporting over 2,000 Covid-19 positive cases daily for a month amid fears of a spike in the next 15-20 days.

“The decline is likely to start from end-June. This is based on emerging trends in other countries. The situation in the state will stabilise soon,” Tope added.

Mumbai, which continues to be the worst-hit city across the country, reported 1,359 new Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, as the total count rose to 61,587, including 26,997 active cases.

