Maharashtra: Two Thane civic officials arrested for demanding 1.3 lakh bribe from cop

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two civic officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹1.3 lakh from a policeman to not demolish his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.
The ACB laid a trap on Saturday and caught one of the accused, a beat inspector from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), accepting ₹50,000 from the complainant, the official said.
He said the ACB arrested assistant commissioner Sunil Bhoir (56) and beat inspector Amol Varghade (43) under the Prevention of Corruption Act.