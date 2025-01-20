Menu Explore
Maharashtra: Two Thane civic officials arrested for demanding 1.3 lakh bribe from cop

PTI |
Jan 20, 2025 06:28 PM IST

Two civic officials in Thane, Maharashtra, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding a ₹1.3 lakh bribe from a policeman 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two civic officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of 1.3 lakh from a policeman to not demolish his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Two civic officials have been detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for reportedly requesting a payment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.3 lakh from a police officer in the Thane district of Maharashtra to prevent him from demolishing his home.(Pixabay/Representative)
Two civic officials have been detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for reportedly requesting a payment of 1.3 lakh from a police officer in the Thane district of Maharashtra to prevent him from demolishing his home.(Pixabay/Representative)

The ACB laid a trap on Saturday and caught one of the accused, a beat inspector from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), accepting 50,000 from the complainant, the official said.

He said the ACB arrested assistant commissioner Sunil Bhoir (56) and beat inspector Amol Varghade (43) under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Also read: Maharashtra: NCP's Munde, under fire over sarpanch murder, dropped as Beed guardian minister; CM gets Gadchiroli

The official said the duo had initially demanded 1.5 lakh from the complainant so as not to demolish his house in Bhiwandi, but later, they brought down the amount to 1.3 lakh.

He said the accused beat inspector was caught accepting the first instalment of 50,000 on behalf of the assistant commissioner.

