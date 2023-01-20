Mahua Moitra's ‘Maun Vrat week’ tweet as wrestlers protest against WFI

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday questioned the silence of women leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as top wrestlers protested against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over allegations of sexual exploitation and mental harassment against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“Also is BJP Mahila Brigade on a Maun Vrat week? Haven’t heard a peep out of Hon’ble Lady Ministers & Dramatists on women wrestlers’ horrific stories about BJP MP WFI Chief,” Moitra tweeted.

Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games, has alleged that coaches who are favourites of the WFI misbehave with women and harass them. She also accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing girls and calling her a “khota sikka” after her defeat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also come out in support of the protesting wrestlers. "Our players are the pride of the country. They bring laurels to the country through their performance at the world level. The players have made serious allegations of exploitation against the Wrestling Federation and its president," he wrote on social media.

"The voices of these players should be heard. Allegations should be investigated and appropriate action is taken," the Congress leader added.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserted “we will not let their morale to break”.

Meanwhile, the wrestlers' meeting with Union sports minister Anurag Thakur remained inconclusive on Thursday night as they refused to back down from their demand that the government immediately disband the WFI.

The marathon meeting began around 10pm, the second day of the wrestlers' protest. The wrestlers left Thakur's house at 1:45am, news agency PTI reported.

