Man breaks into Seema Haider's house, claims she did ‘black magic’ on him

A man on Saturday allegedly broke into Pakistani national Seema Haider's house in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, claiming that she had done "black magic" on him.

Police officials said that the man, identified as Tejas, a resident of Gujarat's Surender Nagar, was arrested, reported PTI.

They further said that the accused seemed to be "mentally disturbed" and tried to enter Seema's residence around 7 pm.

Sujeet Upadhyay, in-charge at Rabupura Kotwali, told PTI, "He hails from Gujarat and took a general coach ticket of a train from Gujarat to New Delhi. From New Delhi Railway Station, he reached the village by bus. He has screenshots of Seema on his mobile phone."

Upadhyay said Tejas revealed to the police during interrogation that Seema Haider had done black magic on him. The station in-charge noted that further investigation into the matter is underway.

32-year-old Seema Haider, hailing from Pakistan's Sindh province, had taken her children and left her home in Karachi in May 2023 to travel to India via Nepal. She hit the headlines in July that year when she was found to be living in the Greater Noida area with Sachin Meena.

Haider has four children with her Pakistani husband, Ghulam Haider, and a daughter with Sachin.

Amid the soaring tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Seema Haider feared deportation following India's order for Pakistani citizens to leave the country.

"I do not want to go to Pakistan," she reportedly said, appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to let her stay in India.

Seema Haider also claimed to have adopted Hinduism after her marriage with Sachin Meena, a PTI report had said. Her advocate, AP Singh, also said that she should be allowed to stay in India based on her marriage to Sachin, who is an Indian resident.

"Seema is no longer a Pakistani national. She married Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida, and recently gave birth to their daughter, Bharti Meena. Her citizenship is now connected with her Indian husband, and therefore the Centre's directive should not apply to her," advocate Singh had said.