Man killed after his car gets crushed between trucks in Thane

A 27-year-old man died after his four-wheeler was severely crushed between two heavy vehicles on Tuesday morning in near Mumbra Bypass Road, close to the toll naka, in Maharashtra's Thane district. The road accident took place near Mumbra Bypass Road, close to the toll naka.(Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times)

According to Yasin Tadvi, head of the local disaster management team, the accident occurred at around 4:30 am on the Mumbra Bypass Road.

The deceased, Vishnu Pal, was driving a his vehicle when a truck struck the rear of his car, forcing it into a heavy vehicle in front. Vishnu Pal's car got wedged between the two larger vehicles, PTI news agency reported.

Rescue teams worked for almost two hours to pull out Pal from the wreckage, but by the time he was transferred to a local civic hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The collision caused disrupted traffic along the busy bypass road during the morning commute. The damaged vehicles were removed from the roadway with the assistance of a Hydra crane.

Local police are investigating the crash, and Pal’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Pune-Mumbai highway accident

In another unrelated case, three people including a 10-year-old girl — lost their lives, and 12 others were injured when a truck collided with five vehicles on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near the Amrutanjan Bridge on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Sunday night at Battery Hill, just below Bor Ghat. A police official from Lonavla reported that the truck, which was travelling from Pune to Mumbai, suffered brake failure while descending the slope.

The out-of-control vehicle then crashed into an Innova, an Ertiga, a rickshaw, a Tata Punch, and a highway patrol vehicle.

Lonavla police station’s senior inspector Suhas Jagtap said, “Nilesh Lagad and his 10-year-old daughter Shravya Lagad, who were returning to Pune from Alibag in a car, died on the spot. Another person also lost his life in the accident.”

(with PTI inputs)