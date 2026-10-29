Man stabbed to death by food vendor after he asked for extra chhole in Delhi's Nihal Vihar

A 35-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed by a food vendor after he asked for "extra chhole" in his meal in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said Thursday. The deceased is survived by his parents, wife and children aged around 4 and 10, all of whom live in the Nihal Vihar area. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times/ Representation)

The deceased, identified as Sandeep, worked as a driver and was allegedly attacked during an argument with a food vendor who was selling chhole bhature near Jwalapuri Nala on Sunday. The man died during treatment on Tuesday.

The deceased is survived by his parents, wife and children aged around 4 and 10, all of whom live in the Nihal Vihar area.

The Delhi Police said they have arrested the accused, identified as Chintu Gupta, and he has been sent to judicial custody.

What happened According to the police, Sandeep visited the food cart on Sunday night and ordered a plate of chhole bhature.

“He took his plate and, after some time, asked for some extra chhole, but the accused refused. The two then got into a heated argument during which the accused picked up a knife from his cart and stabbed the victim three to four times in the abdomen,” a senior police officer said.

After the stabbing, Sandeep was initially admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on the night of October 25 and was later shifted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh, where he died during treatment.

Police said he was stabbed multiple times on his abdomen and hand.

A senior police officer said his family had filed a complaint and had found eyewitnesses who gave statements against the shop vendor.

"During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that an argument had taken place between the injured and the chole-bhature seller near Jwalapuri Nala. An FIR was registered at Paschim Vihar West police station on the same day under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS. Gupta, the food vendor, was arrested and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. Following his death, BNS Section 103(1) (murder) was added to the case," he said.