Man stabbed to death by food vendor after he asked for extra chhole in Delhi's Nihal Vihar
The deceased, identified as Sandeep, worked as a driver and was allegedly attacked during an argument with a food vendor who was selling chhole bhature.
A 35-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed by a food vendor after he asked for "extra chhole" in his meal in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said Thursday.
The deceased, identified as Sandeep, worked as a driver and was allegedly attacked during an argument with a food vendor who was selling chhole bhature near Jwalapuri Nala on Sunday. The man died during treatment on Tuesday.
The deceased is survived by his parents, wife and children aged around 4 and 10, all of whom live in the Nihal Vihar area.
The Delhi Police said they have arrested the accused, identified as Chintu Gupta, and he has been sent to judicial custody.
What happened
According to the police, Sandeep visited the food cart on Sunday night and ordered a plate of chhole bhature.
“He took his plate and, after some time, asked for some extra chhole, but the accused refused. The two then got into a heated argument during which the accused picked up a knife from his cart and stabbed the victim three to four times in the abdomen,” a senior police officer said.
After the stabbing, Sandeep was initially admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on the night of October 25 and was later shifted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh, where he died during treatment.
Police said he was stabbed multiple times on his abdomen and hand.
A senior police officer said his family had filed a complaint and had found eyewitnesses who gave statements against the shop vendor.
"During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that an argument had taken place between the injured and the chole-bhature seller near Jwalapuri Nala. An FIR was registered at Paschim Vihar West police station on the same day under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS. Gupta, the food vendor, was arrested and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. Following his death, BNS Section 103(1) (murder) was added to the case," he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More