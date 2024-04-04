Bengaluru: Man tries to kill self in Karnataka high court premises

A 52-year-old man slit his throat with a knife in the court of the chief justice of the Karnataka high court during a routine proceeding on Wednesday afternoon, sparking in the room and raising serious questions about the security setup in the Bengaluru complex. The 52-year-old man slit his throat with a knife in the court of the chief justice of the Karnataka high court during a routine proceeding on Wednesday afternoon. (File photo)

The incident took place during a hearing in court hall 1 being proceeded over by chief justice NV Anjaria and justice HP Prabhakar Shastri, who was marking his last day in court.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The man was standing in the courtroom holding files. He then handed over the file to security staff at the entrance of the courtroom, pulled out a knife from his pocket and slit his throat. People in the courtroom tried to disarm him, but failed to do so.

He then collapsed to the floor, after which police officers recovered the weapon and the man as rushed to Bowring Hospital in the city.

The man, a resident of Mysuru, was reportedly “disheartened” by the court’s response to a case he had filed last year.

On January 5, 2021, he allegedly lodged a complaint against his partner at the Vijayanagara police station in Mysuru, alleging that he duped him of ₹93 lakh after their plan to build and sell apartments fell through. The high court quashed the FIR on June 2. Chief justice Anjaria expressed deep concern about the security lapse and hauled up authorities for an explanation. He also ordered police to conduct a panchnama (record of findings and evidence) of the spot and told them not to touch the knife. The man is being treated at a hospital in Bengaluru.