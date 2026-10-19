Manipur: Man dies from pellet injuries; 3 CRPF personnel injured in bomb attack

A 24-year-old man succumbed to pellet injuries after a brawl reportedly between Meitei and Muslim communities during a musical concert in Khangabok-III, Cherapur Leikai and Sangaiyumpham under Thoubal district, officials confirmed on Monday. The order was issued under section 163 of BNSS, 2023 to prevent serious breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and imminent danger to human life and property. (ANI/ Representational)

In a separate incident, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries in a bomb attack allegedly carried out by unidentified assailants in Imphal West district.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Thokchom Rakesh, and following a brawl during a musical night organised in connection with a local football match, Rakesh reportedly sustained pellet injuries at around 11 pm on Sunday from a double-barrel gun allegedly fired by persons belonging to the Muslim community and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

During the incident, at least three other individuals also sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in critical condition.

A senior police officer told HT, “The exact cause of the incident, including how and where it originated, has not yet been ascertained, but investigation is underway.”

As part of precautionary measures to prevent further escalation of violence, Thoubal district magistrate, Yumnam Robita, has imposed a prohibitory order on movement in and around the revenue villages of Sangaiyumpham and Khangabok.

The order was issued under section 163 of BNSS, 2023 to prevent serious breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and imminent danger to human life and property.

The order stated that “in exercise of power conferred upon me under sub-section 1 of section 163 of BNSS, 2023, I hereby prohibit the movement of any person outside their residence from 11 pm on October 18, 2026, in the area until further order.”

Three CRPF personnel injured Meanwhile, the three CRPF personnel of E/189 battalion stationed at Kwakwa Lamdaibung Lampak near Singjamei Police Station, Imphal West, were identified as C. Poonambalm (58), Ramesh Kumar (57) and Pabitra Kumar Jena (56), officials said.

The blast took place at around 11.41 pm on Sunday, around 500 metres south of Singjamei Police Station.

Officials further said the injured were immediately evacuated to a private hospital in Imphal and are undergoing treatment.

Police said the exact cause and circumstances of the explosion are yet to be ascertained.

Besides, no unlawful organisation has taken responsibility for the attack.

Recently, on October 8, one CRPF personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) outpost in New Lambulane in Imphal East district was injured in a bomb attack.