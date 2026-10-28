A suspected cadre of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) group Kuki National Front-Military Council (KNF-MC) was arrested along with foreign made weapons and contraband drugs from Manipur’s Churachandpur district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
According to a statement issued by Manipur police, the individual has been identified as one Letkhothang Khongsai (23) of D. Lhangjol village, Churachandpur district.
He was arrested during an intelligence based joint operation conducted on Monday night by several teams of Churachandpur district police, 129 battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 5 Assam Rifles at Kingkin village near M Songgel in Churachandpur district.
“During the operation, the joint team intercepted a suspicious white Bolero vehicle and conducted a search, leading to the recovery of one foreign-made AK-series rifle, one foreign-made MA1 rifle, 240 rounds of assorted ammunition and two transparent plastic packets containing brown sugar weighing approximately 1.027kg”, police said.
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Home/India News/Manipur: Member Of Banned Outfit Arrested With Foreign Weapons, Contraband Drugs