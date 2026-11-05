Manipur: Pangal students unable to attend schools in Meitei area as tensions continue after clash

About 1,000 Pangal (Muslim) students in the Thoubal district have been unable to attend schools in Manipur’s Meitei (Hindu)-majority area for the last 16 days, as tensions between residents of Meitei Khangabok village and the neighbouring Pangal-dominated Sangaiyumpham remains unresolved after a man was killed on October 18. Ethnic violence has left around 350 people dead over three years and another 60,000 displaced in Manipur.

Most of the schools around Sangaiyumpham are located in the Meitei-majority area. The Pangal village has two schools, including a middle school. Officials said no Meitei students study in the Pangal area.

Khangabok resident Rakesh Laishram’s killing amid stone-throwing between residents of the Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham in a playground separating the two villages on October 18 and the subsequent arson triggered tensions.

Residents have since retreated to their respective strongholds. The administration took back licensed firearms from villagers, and Central Reserve Police Force and Rapid Action Force were deployed. The two villages have since formed separate joint action committees (JACs), each with its own demands.

Ataur Rahman, convener of the Sangaiyumpham’s JAC representing around 25,000 Pangals, said that fear is so widespread that even Pangal students from other areas have stopped attending classes. “There are around 1,000 students who have not gone to school since October 18. They are from primary to high school students.”

He said there are no online classes for them either. “There is fear and normalcy is yet to be restored. It is not that Khangabok villagers have stopped the Muslim students but the situation is such that we are remaining in our village and they are also doing the same. No one is entering the other’s village.”

He said the district administration is trying to arrange a peace meeting for the two villages to reconcile, but it has not happened yet. Rahman added that Muslim students from other neighbourhoods study in the area’s reputed schools.

“There are nine schools in Khangabok where children from all communities study. We took a head count and found that nearly 1000 [Pangal] children, around 700 alone from our Sangaiyumpham village, have not been to school.” He urged the government to restore normalcy so that the children can start going to schools.

Khangabok’s JAC is seeking justice and the identification of the killer. Sangaiyumpham’s JAC is demanding compensation for the arson and destruction of property, along with the assertion that the killers are not from their village. Both JACs met chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the state home minister.

The peace meeting has not happened despite Singh’s visit to the two villages on October 28. There was no response from Singh’s office to HT’s request for a response.

Thokchom Kiran, co-convener of Khangabok JAC, said their village has not stopped Pangal children from attending schools but the children have stayed away on their own like the adults because of the tensions. “Pangal children are not attending classes in the schools in our village but we want to clarify that we have not stopped them. No one has anything against the children.”

He said it is due to the tension and the JACs of both villages have not met for a peace meeting. “The peace meeting has not happened because the Sangaiyumpham villagers have not tendered an apology or brought forward the person who shot Laishram.”

He said their village is mourning the death, according to the rituals which will end on November 6. “We will speak to our villagers after November 6 and decide the next course of action. Laishram, our local sports star, was shot dead by their villagers who had also started stone throwing during a musical event that night,” he said.

The tensions between the Meiteis and the Pangals is restricted to Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham. Elsewhere across the valley districts of Manipur, there has been no incident of violence between the two communities.

The situation is being monitored at the highest level given a history of clashes between Meiteis and Pangals, dating back to 1993 when over 100 people were killed.

The ongoing Meitei-Kuki and Kuki-Naga conflicts have left around 350 people dead over three years and another 60,000 displaced.

Thoubal Police Superintendent M Prabhakar said there was a drunken brawl and not a communal clash and that authorities are working to ensure that children return to schools. “There is no violence in the village, which is a positive development. We are working to ensure that the children start attending schools. This is a priority for us.” He said the peace meeting will happen soon as everyone wants normalcy.