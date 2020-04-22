‘Manipur is now Corona free’, says CM after discharge of 2nd Covid-19 patient

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 07:58 IST

Manipur’s second patient of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), who tested negative twice in successive tests, was discharged from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Tuesday, officials said.

The 53-year-old man, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2 and was under treatment at RIMS. He tested negative on April 18 and 19.

“The second Covid-19 patient of the state, after being negative on two consecutive tests and being improved in his diabetic status, was discharged from the RIMS hospital today,” Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the state health department, said in a press release.

“However, his surveillance will continue,” he said.

Also read: What you need to know today

With his discharge, the northeastern state which had reported only two cases of coronavirus infection now has no case of Covid-19.

“I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state. This has been possible because of cooperation of public & medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown,” chief minister N Biren Singh had tweeted on Sunday.

The state’s first Covid-19 case—a 23-year-old female who had come back from the UK—tested positive on March 24. She was discharged from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences on April 12.

As of Tuesday, 368 people have been tested for Covid-19 and 193,643 were screened for the infection in Manipur, as per the status report of state surveillance officer Dr L Tomcha Khuman of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

In addition, 74 people are staying at government quarantine centres and 294 of them have completed their quarantine.