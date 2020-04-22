e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Manipur is now Corona free’, says CM after discharge of 2nd Covid-19 patient

‘Manipur is now Corona free’, says CM after discharge of 2nd Covid-19 patient

As of Tuesday, 368 people have been tested for Covid-19 and 193,643 were screened for the infection in Manipur, as per the status report of state surveillance officer Dr L Tomcha Khuman of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 07:58 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
A Japanese spray machine that can disinfect areas up to 20,000 sq mtrs an hour is seen during a sanitation drive in Centre market Jacobpura, during lockdown in Gurugram.
A Japanese spray machine that can disinfect areas up to 20,000 sq mtrs an hour is seen during a sanitation drive in Centre market Jacobpura, during lockdown in Gurugram. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Manipur’s second patient of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), who tested negative twice in successive tests, was discharged from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Tuesday, officials said.

The 53-year-old man, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2 and was under treatment at RIMS. He tested negative on April 18 and 19.

“The second Covid-19 patient of the state, after being negative on two consecutive tests and being improved in his diabetic status, was discharged from the RIMS hospital today,” Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the state health department, said in a press release.

“However, his surveillance will continue,” he said.

Also read: What you need to know today

With his discharge, the northeastern state which had reported only two cases of coronavirus infection now has no case of Covid-19.

“I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state. This has been possible because of cooperation of public & medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown,” chief minister N Biren Singh had tweeted on Sunday.

The state’s first Covid-19 case—a 23-year-old female who had come back from the UK—tested positive on March 24. She was discharged from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences on April 12.

As of Tuesday, 368 people have been tested for Covid-19 and 193,643 were screened for the infection in Manipur, as per the status report of state surveillance officer Dr L Tomcha Khuman of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

In addition, 74 people are staying at government quarantine centres and 294 of them have completed their quarantine.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Trump’s immigration ban to last 60 days, targets those seeking green cards
Trump’s immigration ban to last 60 days, targets those seeking green cards
Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus
Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus
LIVE: Covid-19 kills 2,751 people in US in last 24 hours
LIVE: Covid-19 kills 2,751 people in US in last 24 hours
Customers call delivery agent who tested positive: ‘Be strong, reach out for any help’
Customers call delivery agent who tested positive: ‘Be strong, reach out for any help’
Two walk 12km in scorching heat to collect salaries, robbers leave them poorer
Two walk 12km in scorching heat to collect salaries, robbers leave them poorer
Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid, sellers demand market be shuttered
Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid, sellers demand market be shuttered
High presence of an enzyme behind delayed recovery of men: Analysis
High presence of an enzyme behind delayed recovery of men: Analysis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news