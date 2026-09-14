4 killed, 6-year-old injured after fresh violence breaks out in Manipur's Tamenglong

Four people, including a couple, were killed and a six-year-old sustained a bullet injury in two separate attacks carried out by armed miscreants in Manipur’s Tamenglong district on Sunday, officials confirmed. Police said a probe is underway to identify the culprits involved during the attack and no groups have claimed responsibility so far. (ANI/Representational)

According to the police, the first incident occurred at around 5.30 am at Tollen village, where a 46-year-old woman, Lhingzangai Singsit, was shot dead on the spot while her husband Seineh Singsit succumbed to bullet injuries. The second attack, in which a man and a woman were killed, took place in Longpi village in the district around 10 hours later.

Chief minister Y Khemchand Singh expressed deep anguish over the killings. “Such cowardly acts of violence against innocent civilians are unacceptable and have no place in our society,” a statement issued by the CM’s office said, extending condolences to the grieving families.

Police said a probe is underway to identify the culprits involved during the attack and no groups have claimed responsibility so far.

Also Read I Woman killed, husband, son injured in armed attack in Manipur’s Tamenglong: Cop

“Attempt to create disharmony” The injured in Tollen village were taken to Silchar Medical College, Assam, however, the husband succumbed on the way to hospital, officials said, adding that the minor is undergoing treatment at the same hospital and is stable.

Kaimai village authority condemned the attack, describing it as a “deliberate and malicious attempt to create disharmony, suspicion and division between different communities.”

The village authority demanded to conduct a thorough and impartial probe to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.