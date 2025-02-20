Menu Explore
Manjinder Singh Sirsa takes oath as Delhi cabinet minister: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2025 01:13 PM IST

Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the BJP took the oath as a Delhi cabinet minister. He won the Rajouri Garden seat.

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa took oath as Delhi cabinet minister on Thursday, in the cabinet of the national capital’s new chief minister Rekha Gupta. He won from the Rajouri Garden seat in the recently held Delhi assembly polls.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa(YouTube/BJP)
Manjinder Singh Sirsa(YouTube/BJP)

Sirsa defeated Aam Aadmi party's candidate Dhanwati Chandela by a vote margin of over 18,000 votes to mark his comeback to the seat. He also represented the constituency in the 2017 Delhi by-elections. However, in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, Sirsa lost to AAP's Dhanwati Chandela from the seat.

Track live updates here.

Expressing his commitment to serve the society, Sirsa's website reads, “A committed Indian Sikh to work for my community, nation and humanity.” He is also BJP's national secretary.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Sirsa shared the moment he took oath as Delhi cabinet minister and captioned it “Humbled and Honoured…Sworn in as a cabinet minister in Delhi Govt at Ramlila Maidan today.”

Delhi oath ceremony

Sirsa is among the six MLAs who have taken oath as new Delhi ministers. Along with him, other MLAs took oath today are - Parvesh Verma, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

BJP made a resounding comeback in Delhi after 27 years by winning 48 out of Delhi’s 70 seats and blocked AAP’s hattrick in the national capital. Rekha Gupta was picked for the top job by the BJP after an 11-day silence and on Thursday, she became the fourth woman chief minister Delhi has seen. Thus, she finds herself in the company of the likes of Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.

The oath was administered by Delhi Lt Governor at Delhi’s Ramlila Ground with the top brass of the BJP present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and many BJP and NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers were among those present at the event.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
