Many Kannadigas stranded at Kathmandu airport, Karnataka CM asks officials to ensure safe return

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah directed his government officials to ensure the safe return of 30 Kannadigas stranded at Kathmandu airport in Nepal amid the ongoing protests that began after the government blocked social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube. As per Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's instructions, steps are being taken to bring the Kannadigas back safely.(PTI file photo)

In the light of the ongoing protests, CM Siddaramaiah directed the state's chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh to ensure the safe return of those stranded at the Kathmandu airport after which the chief secretary reportedly discussed the matter with the concerned authorities and initiated necessary action, reported ANI news agency.

“The chief secretaries of the state government and the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi are in touch with the Kannadigas in various teams,” Siddaramaiah wrote on his official X handle.

“State government officials have held talks with officials from the department of external affairs and steps are being taken to bring back Kannadigas safely,” he further wrote adding that all Kannadigas stranded at Kathmandu airport in Nepal are safe.

Officials in the state government have held discussions with officials from the ministry of external affairs (MEA). As per chief minister Siddaramaiah's instructions, steps are being taken to bring the Kannadigas back safely.

The massive protests against corruption in Nepal have brought down the KP Sharma Oli government and have left many Indian nationals stranded in the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, in a notice released by Nepal's public relations and information directorate, the Nepali army urged all foreign citizens awaiting rescue or assistance to directly contact security personnel deployed in their vicinity, reported The Himalayan Times.

Unrest continues in the Himalayan nation

At least twenty seven individuals involved in looting, arson and other violent acts were arrested by the Nepalese Army during the ongoing Gen-Z protests held in Nepal that erupted on September 8, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday.

In the epicenter of the protests, Kathmandu, authorities recovered NRs 3.37 million in stolen cash from suspects along the Gausala-Chabahil-Bouddha corridor.

Additionally a large number of weapons, including 31 firearms of different kinds, along with magazines and ammunition were confiscated 23 from Kathmandu and eight from Pokhara, read a separate report by The Himalayan Times.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Nepal Army stated that the prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm today.

Following that, a nationwide curfew will come into force from 6:00 am on Thursday, Bhadra 26 (September 11).

Earlier on Tuesday, demonstrators set government buildings and politicians’ homes ablaze, and attacked some leaders, despite Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, HT reported earlier.

Former Nepalese prime minister Jhalanath Khanal's wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar died during treatment after she sustained burn injuries after their residence in Kathmandu was set on fire yesterday.

Earlier, Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel called for a dialogue with the protesters. He said in a statement, “We appeal to the protesting group to halt protest programmes and come forward for dialogue for a peaceful way out for the nation. We need to normalise the present difficult situation and protect our historical and national heritage and public as well as private property, and to ensure safety to the general public and diplomatic missions.”

The demonstrations, called the protest of Gen Z, began after the government blocked social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, saying the companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.

But the protests spiralled to reflect broader discontent. In particular, many young people are angry that the children of political leaders, so-called nepo kids, seem to enjoy luxury lifestyles and numerous advantages, while most youth struggle to find work.

At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, the ANI report stated.