‘Good health and a long life’: PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal wish Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on birthday

india

Updated: May 24, 2020 12:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter and extended wishes to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his 76th birthday. PM Modi wished for Vijayan’s good health and long life.

“Birthday wishes to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.” the prime minister tweeted out. CM Vijayan thanked PM Modi for his “good wishes”.

Also read: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal wish Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on his birthday

Birthday wishes to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2020

Several eminent personalities and political leaders wished Vijayan on his 76th birthday on Sunday.

Vijayan was born on May 24, 1944, in Pinarayi, Malabar district of Madras Presidency under British India. He served as the longest-serving secretary of the Kerala State Committee of the CPI(M) from the year 1998 to 2015 and took charge as the 12th chief minister of Kerala in the year 2016.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished good health to Vijayan on his big day.

“Wish Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan ji a happy birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Wish Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan ji a happy birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @vijayanpinarayi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 24, 2020

“He has made his state the object of adulation in the country,” actor and politician Kamal Haasan lauded Vijayan in a Twitter post and extended birthday greetings.

Then, he created a storm by talking with a bloodstained shirt. Now, he has made his state the object of adulation in the country. The CM of Kerala emphasised our bond, calling us brothers, keeping the borders open. Our Heartfelt birthday wishes to our comrade @vijayanpinarayi — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 24, 2020

“Then, he created a storm by talking with a bloodstained shirt. Now, he has made his state the object of adulation in the country. The CM of Kerala emphasised our bond, calling us brothers, keeping the borders open. Our Heartfelt birthday wishes to our comrade @vijayanpinarayi,” Haasan tweeted out.

Malayalam cinema superstar Mohanlal also extended his wishes on Vijayan’s birthday “Birthday wishes to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri @vijayanpinarayi sir,” Mohanlal tweeted on Sunday.

Vijayan was born on May 24, 1944, in Pinarayi, Malabar district of Madras Presidency under British India. He served as the longest-serving secretary of the Kerala State Committee of the CPI(M) from the year 1998 to 2015 and took charge as the 12th chief minister of Kerala in the year 2016.