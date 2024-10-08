Mehbooba Mufti's '…they don't want horse trading' jab at Centre after Jammu and Kashmir election results

Reacting to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election results, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday warned the Centre against meddling in the affairs of the future National Conference government. She said that the poll results were a message by the people of the union territory that they don't want horse-trading. Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference in Jammu and Kashmir.(PTI)

She said if the BJP-led Centre meddles in Jammu and Kashmir, it will be disastrous for them.

"If they do that, it will be disastrous and worse than what has happened to them now," she said.

"A message has gone out that the people of J-K are wise and clever and that they do not want any horse-trading by the Centre here," she added.

Mehbooba Mufti said the people of the union territory voted for the National Conference-Congress alliance because they wanted a stable government and to fight the BJP.

"I think that is the biggest reason (for the victory of the NC-Congress alliance)," she said.

The PDP won only three seats in the assembly polls, down from 28 in 2014.

She said her party will play the role of a constructive opposition.

"We are not at a low. We are in a fight everywhere. Who is fighting the NC? Who gave a challenge to the CM face in Ganderbal and Budgam? It is the PDP. We are a force to reckon with. We may be down, but we are not out," Mehbooba said.

Mehbooba Mufti also congratulated the National Conference leadership for the victory.

“I congratulate the NC leadership for its spectacular win. I also want to congratulate the people of J-K for voting for a stable government and not a hung assembly because they faced several problems, especially after August 5, 2019. A stable and strong government is very important for the resolution of those problems,” she said.

She said that had there not been a clear mandate, "there would have been some misadventure".

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference won 42 seats, the Congress won 6 seats. The BJP won 29 seats.

With inputs from PTI