e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy over law and order situation after attack on Nadda’s convoy

MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy over law and order situation after attack on Nadda’s convoy

india Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 12:19 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
BJP National President JP Nadda.
BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI Photo)
         

The Union home ministry has summoned West Bengal DGP and chief secretary on December 14 regarding the law and order situation in the state. This comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked.

On Thursday, Nadda along with BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Kailash Vijayvargiya was on his way to the Diamon Harbour to attend the party’s organisational meeting when the convoy in which he was seated was attacked. The video of the assault that went viral on social media showed the windshields of the convoy were shattered as stones were thrown at it.

Union home minister Amit Shah condemned the attack and said that the Trinamool Congress-ruled government will be answerable to the peace-loving people of West Bengal.

“The attack on BJP president JP Nadda is condemnable. No matter how much we condemn, it will not be enough. The Centre is taking this very seriously. The West Bengal government will be answerable to the peace-loving people of the state for this,” Shah’s tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

tags
top news
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy over law and order situation in state
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy over law and order situation in state
India, Uzbekistan stand together against terrorism, says PM Modi
India, Uzbekistan stand together against terrorism, says PM Modi
Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, police on alert
Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, police on alert
‘Will support Pawar as UPA chair,’ Sena says; NCP junks rumours
‘Will support Pawar as UPA chair,’ Sena says; NCP junks rumours
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
No relief for vehicular movement in Delhi as farmers’ stir enters Day 16
No relief for vehicular movement in Delhi as farmers’ stir enters Day 16
BJP to organise nationwide press conferences, chaupals on new farm bills
BJP to organise nationwide press conferences, chaupals on new farm bills
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In