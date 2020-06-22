e-paper
Mild earthquake of 3.6 magnitude rattles Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh

It was the second instance of an earthquake in India in around 12 hours and the third since Sunday.

Jun 22, 2020 19:49 IST
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
News agency ANI, however, said the quake occurred in Kasipur area of Odisha’s Rayagada district.
News agency ANI, however, said the quake occurred in Kasipur area of Odisha’s Rayagada district.(HT photo)
         

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred 122 km east-north east of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh at 4:40 PM on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology website.

News agency ANI, however, said the quake occurred in Kasipur area of Odisha’s Rayagada district.

It was the second instance of an earthquake in India in around 12 hours and the third since Sunday.

Mizoram was hit by two earthquakes, both over 5.0 on the Richter Scale, between Sunday afternoon and early morning on Monday.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake had occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai in Mizoram at 4:10 am on Monday morning. Another earthquake of 5.1 magnitude had occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl at 4:16 pm on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Monday morning and assured all possible support to the state.

“Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre,” PM Modi tweeted. 

Union home minister Amit Shah, too, tweeted that he had spoken to the CM.

The northeastern state had also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on June 18, 98km southeast of Champhai.

