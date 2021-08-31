Modi discusses Afghan situation with European Council president Charles Michel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the evolving situation in Afghnaistan with European Council President Charles Michel.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said they reiterated the commitment to strengthen the relation between India the European Union during the phone conversation.

Spoke with @eucopresident Charles Michel, President of the European Council, about the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Also reiterated our commitment to further strengthening India-EU relations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2021

An official statement released by the Prime Minister's Office said that the two leaders discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world.

"They unequivocally condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul International Airport that resulted in many casualties. They emphasised the importance of a stable and secure Afghanistan and discussed the potential role India and the EU could play in this context," the statement read.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, in particular, the situation in Afghanistan, according to the PMO.

Last week, Modi had spoken with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi and the two leaders stressed the need for international cooperation, including at the level of the G20, in addressing the security and humanitarian challenges arising out of the crisis in Afghanistan, according to PTI.

The Indian Prime Minister also spoke to his German counterpart Angela Merkel on August 23 to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Taliban laying siege to the country.

Earlier in the evening, the Taliban established their first diplomatic contact with India in Doha. During an interaction with head of the Taliban’s political office in Doha, Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanekzai, India’s ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, raised the issues of the safe return of Indian nationals still in Afghanistan and concerns about Afghan soil being used for anti-India activities.

The United States on Tuesday completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, marking an end to a two-decade war and handing over the war-torn country in the hands of the Taliban.

The US also suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan and shifted the consular operations to Qatar, even as Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed commitment to helping every American who wants to leave the war-torn country.







