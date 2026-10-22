Monitor debates, be ready to mute panellists, Centretells TV channels

The government on Wednesday asked TV channels to keep a close watch on debates and panel discussions so that they do not promote communal or anti-national attitudes. Channels should choose panellists carefully, brief them in advance, and be ready to mute them, interrupt, run disclaimers or cut the feed if a participant’s comments turn derogatory, abusive or inflammatory, said the advisory. India News

“Adequate editorial control (including, but not limited to careful selection and pre – sensitisation of the panellists/participants) should be exercised. Wherever necessary, immediate remedial measures such as muting, disclaimers, interruption or discontinuation of feed should be implemented in order to prevent airing of derogatory, abusive or inflammatory content,” said the ministry of information and broadcasting’s advisory released Wednesday.

The advisory, which is addressed to all TV channels but is largely aimed at news broadcasters, also asks channels to stay away from live coverage of anti-terror operations, use only Survey of India-approved maps of the country in all their broadcasts and graphics, and limit artificial intelligence (AI) tools to an assisting role, without compromising the accuracy or authenticity of news.

“The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has observed instances of non-compliance with the provisions of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 by various private satellite television channels,” noted the advisory.

This follows a meeting of the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC), constituted under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, which observed that several TV channels were not adhering to the Programme Code. The committee also emphasised that inappropriate behaviour or language should not be normalised on air.

Channels were also told to show “due caution, responsibility and editorial discretion” while airing violent, graphic or disturbing visuals, so as not to offend good taste or decency or cause unnecessary distress to viewers. On crime and violence, the ministry said reports must be based on verified facts and be balanced, so that false insinuations and half-truths are not aired.

Channels should avoid sensational reporting that may glorify or normalise unlawful or socially undesirable behaviour, and should not repeat or loop disturbing visuals excessively, said the government. “The use of appropriate blurring or masking techniques are suggested wherever warranted so as to not offend good taste and decency of the viewers,” it said.

Special care is needed when showing visuals of crimes against women and children, the advisory said. Channels were also asked to strictly follow the Supreme Court’s repeated directions on not revealing the identity of victims of sexual offences.

For natural calamities, disasters and major accidents, the ministry said visuals should be time-stamped where necessary to avoid unnecessary panic among viewers, and reporting should rest on verified facts.

Broadcasters were also asked to tighten their editorial checks and make sure everyone involved in news gathering, editing, production and broadcast knows the Programme Code. They are encouraged to hold regular workshops and training sessions for their teams.