Monsoon covered most of North; may reach Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in 2 days: IMD

Monsoon has covered most of north India by Sunday, with conditions favourable for its further advancement in parts of North Arabian Sea, some more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. An inundated area in Paschim Medinipur district, West Bengal, on Sunday. (PTI)

Until Sunday, monsoon advanced over most parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu, entire Ladakh and Kashmir, and some parts of Punjab, leaving out northwestern states Haryana and Delhi. The northern limit of monsoon is now passing through Jaipur, Agra, Rampur, Dehradun, Shimla, Pathankot and Jammu.

“Monsoon has covered most of north India a bit early, but we have not yet given the forecast for the coverage of the entire country. Key states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi and parts of Rajasthan are also left to be covered,” IMD director general M Mohapatra said. “We are expecting that these states will be covered over the next few days. We are expecting good rainfall over the next few days especially because of a low pressure area over south Uttar Pradesh, and over Gangetic West Bengal. These features are good for the monsoon.”

Normally, by June 15, monsoon advances over more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, remaining areas of Telangana, south Chhattisgarh, remaining areas of central India, most areas of Odisha, most parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and some eastern areas of Bihar and Jharkhand. It then advances over southern parts of Gujarat and Kutch, remaining parts of Maharashtra, south Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Odisha, and most parts of north Chhattisgarh, most areas of Jharkhand and Bihar by June 20.

Thereafter, monsoon progresses further north and westwards and covers most parts of Gujarat and Kutch, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana, Delhi and east Rajasthan by June 30. It advances over the remaining areas of northwest India by July 8.

This year, the monsoon has covered most areas earlier than expected and has had an unusual trajectory so far. Monsoon made its onset over Kerala eight days in advance on May 24 and covered large parts of the country, including Mumbai on the west coast, soon after. But, it did not progress at all between May 29 and June 15. After June 15, there has been a surge and monsoon caught up with its early trajectory.

Maximum temperatures were markedly above normal (> 5.1°C) at few places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and at isolated places over Odisha; and appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

A low-pressure area is over southeast Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood, and the associated upper air cyclonic circulation in middle tropospheric levels is tilting southwards with height. It is likely to move slowly northwestwards and weaken gradually over the next 12 hours.

An east-west shear line/trough runs from south Pakistan to central parts of Bangladesh across central parts of Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh, cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood, Jharkhand, north Gangetic West Bengal in lower tropospheric levels.

A trough from north Punjab to north Bihar across south Haryana, and the cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area is over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels, and another is also likely to form over Gangetic West Bengal and its neighbourhood around June 25.