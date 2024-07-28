Morning briefing: Adhir says Mamata's ‘mic turned off’ claim a lie; Protests in Delhi after IAS aspirants' death; & more

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee's allegation that her mic was turned off during the NITI Aayog's meeting, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed the chief minister was lying. "The things that Mamata Banerjee is saying regarding the NITI Aayog meeting, I feel like she is lying. It is very surprising if a state's CM wouldn't be allowed to speak. Mamata Banerjee knew what would be happening there. she had the script," he said. Dig deeper West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (PTI)

After three civil services aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar on Saturday evening, angry students held an overnight protest outside the institute, a stir that is still underway. On Sunday morning, visuals from the spot showed students sitting on a road outside Rau's IAS Study Circle, raising slogans of ‘We want justice.’ Dig deeper

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee vs Nirmala Sitharaman over 'mic turned off' charge | Who said what. Dig deeper

Kanwar Yatra: No cars allowed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, barriers erected at Kalindi Kunj | Check traffic details. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Trump says Hezbollah attack on Israeli Golan Heights is a ‘moment in history created by’ Biden and Harris: ‘Cannot be…’ Dig deeper

Hezbollah will 'pay heavy price’ for Golan Heights attack, warns Benjamin Netanyahu. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Manu Bhaker will be in focus early on Day 2 of India's campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics as the Indian pistol shooter will be gunning for the elusive gold, let alone the first medal for the country at the Games. On Saturday, Bhaker became the first Indian female shooter to reach an Olympic Final in an individual event in the last 20 years after she amassed 580 points to finish third in the qualifications in which Hungarian ace Veronika Major claimed the top spot with a score of 582. The other Indian representative, Rhythm Sangwan, ended 15th with a score of 573. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Lalita Dsilva, who was a nanny to Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, has revealed if she actually got paid ₹2.5 lakh for the job. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Lalita also recalled how Taimur's mother-actor Kareena Kapoor reacted when she asked her if she would get paid the amount. Earlier, there were reports on social media that the nanny was given around ₹2.5 lakh as remuneration by Kareena and her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan. Lalita said, “ ₹2.5 lakh? I wish. May your words come true. These are all just rumours." Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Nita Ambani recently graced the inauguration of the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics 2024. After proving her fashion prowess at the Anant-Radhika wedding, the diva is back with her stunning Paris diaries, which are nothing short of glamorous. Nita is a saree lover, and her latest look was a testament to that. For the occasion, she got decked up in an ethereal six yards of grace, exuding unmatched elegance and charm. Just a day ago, she stunned in an ivory embroidered saree, and this time, she wowed in a lotus pink saree, leaving fashion lovers swooning. Let's decode her stunning look and take some style notes. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)