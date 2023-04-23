Morning brief: Amit Shah's retort to Satyapal Malik's Pulwama claims and all the latest news

Amit Shah reacts to Satyapal Malik's Pulwama claims: 'If this is true…' Responding to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik's allegations against the Centre for its handling of the situation after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, Union home minister Amit Shah asked why Malik didn't speak up when he was at the administration, questioning the credibility of his claims. Read More Home Minister Amit Shah(HT File Photo)

US embassy staff evacuated from war-torn Sudan, says country's RSF

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces said Sunday it had "coordinated with" American troops to evacuate Washington's embassy in the country, where fighting between the paramilitary group and the army entered a second week following a brief lull.

Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan attend Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party. See pics

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma hosted a party on the occasion of Eid in Mumbai. Many celebrities including Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, and Shehnaz Gill among others attended the bash.

12 signs of a healthy partner you should look for in a relationship

Having a healthy partner is essential for a happy and fulfilling relationship. When both partners are emotionally and mentally healthy, they can work together to build a strong and supportive partnership.

Watch: Arshdeep shatters stumps worth ₹ 24 lakh twice during insane last-over brilliance to deny MI a comeback win

Given how high-scoring IPL 2023 has been where no total, even those above 200, has been safe, hence making the last over of a chase all the more important. Yash Dayal of Gujarat Titans had hit low when he was smashed for five straight sixes in that Rinku Singh onslaught while Sandeep Sharma of Rajasthan Royals had held his nerves against the legendary MS Dhoni to emerge as the hero.

