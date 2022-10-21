Morning brief: Chidambaram suggests PM meets Raghuram Rajan to discuss rupee, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chidambaram suggests PM Modi meets Raghuram Rajan to discuss rupee, BJP says, 'Some audacity'

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately call a closed-door meeting with a group of eminent professionals to discuss the situation of the rupee which on Thursday hit a new record low of 83.20 against the dollar. Read more

Domestic flight tickets get costlier amid festive season

Airfares for domestic travel have shot through the roof, almost doubling on key metro routes, amid a surge in demand ahead of a long Diwali weekend this year. Read more

Stunted cotton growth raises Punjab farmers’ worries

Widespread stunted growth of cotton plants across south-west Punjab this kharif season has left farmers and agricultural experts worried. Read more

Female frontier influencers are new face of China's propaganda: Report

Female influencers from ethnic minority communities have become the new face of Chinese propaganda to counter criticisms of its human rights abuses, according to an Australia-based think tank. Read more

Infosys employees can work ‘gig jobs’ outside company. Conditions apply

Infosys will allow its employees to take up ‘gig jobs’ on the side, but certain conditions will apply, the company said in an email on Thursday. Read more

Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant attend

As Bollywood celebrities continue to hop from one Diwali party to another, many came together to attend the star-studded Diwali bash hosted by designer Manish Malhotra at his residence on Thursday. Read more

'Taking nothing away from others, but...': John Buchanan names two 'match-winners' for Australia at T20 World Cup

Australia have always been among the heavyweights in cricket. The Kangaroos won three consecutive 50-over World Cup titles between 1999 and 2007, thus taking their total tally to five and making them the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Read more

Rare glass octopus with transparent skin glides through water. Watch amazing video

Underwater world is fascinating and mysterious. Often the videos capturing a glimpse of the world leave people stunned. Just like this clip that shows a rare glass octopus with transparent skin gliding through water. Read more

