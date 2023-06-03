Morning brief: Eyewitnesses recall horror of Odisha train tragedy, and all the latest news

‘Loud shrieks, blood all over’: Eyewitnesses recount horror of Odisha train tragedy Like most evenings, Ashok Samal was winding down his day near the railway track in his village of Bahanaga on Friday when he heard a deafening crash. Read more A triple train collision in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday killed over 230 people. NDRF personnel carrying out rescue operations on Saturday.(HT Photo)

Another Friday, same Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha in 2009

The massive three-train collision in Odisha on Friday killing 233 people and leaving more than 900 injured is one of the deadliest accidents not only in recent times but also since independence. Read more

'There is no scheme that is free for all, this is people's money': Priyank Kharge on Cong's five poll promises

Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and IT/BT, Priyank Kharge, who is the son of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday said the party will implement all the five poll promises, however every scheme comes with certain “rules and regulations”. He also said there is no scheme that is free for all. Read more

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor share laughs and conversations as they step out for dinner in Mumbai

Actor-couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan stepped out for dinner in Bandra, Mumbai as they started the weekend. They were accompanied by Kareena's sister-actor Karisma Kapoor and their uncle Kunal Kapoor. Read more

Rakul Preet Singh's beach day in bikini and no-makeup look is all about having happy time in Maldives. Watch

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is holidaying in the Maldives, and her pictures from the vacation will give you a serious wanderlust bug. Rakul travelled to the island nation and has been posting snippets of herself having a blast amid white sand beaches and clear blue water. Read more

Nayan Mongia's staggering verdict once and for all settles KS Bharat vs Ishan Kishan debate ahead of WTC final

As we approach the World Test Championship final between India and Australia starting at The Oval next Wednesday, the Ishan Kishan vs KS Bharat debate continues to gain steam. Read more

