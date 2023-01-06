Morning brief: Freezing of boundaries may further defer Census 2021, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Freezing of boundaries may further delay Census 2021

The Census 2021 exercise may not commence till at least September 2023 since the government has extended the date for states and Union territories to finalise their administrative boundaries by June this year, people aware of the matter said. Read more.

Overtaken by Odisha cop's car, 3 men in SUV chase, threaten her with sword

Three were arrested Thursday on charges of chasing a woman cop and hurling abuses at her while she was returning home in her car, reports said. Read more.

Watch: Hardik Pandya's shell-shocked reaction as Arshdeep's 4th no-ball saves Shanaka in India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I

Team India star Arshdeep Singh had a day to forget during the second T20I of the series against Sri Lanka, as he conceded five no balls in merely two overs, registering figures of 0/37. Read more.

Esha Gupta's bombshell look in silver bralette and thigh-slit skirt serves alternative to traditional lehengas: See pic

Actor Esha Gupta has always impressed us with her sartorial choices. The star's wardrobe is full of bookmark-worthy pieces that make an appearance in her numerous photoshoots, red-carpet events or Instagram posts. Read more.

Happy birthday Diljit Dosanjh: Funny house tour to unusual yoga, watch Punjabi singer-actor's hilarious videos

Diljit Dosanjh celebrated his 39th birthday on January 6. The Punjabi singer, who has given hits like Lover and Vibe, and displayed his acting talent in Bollywood films like Udta Punjab, Soorma and Good Newwz, is also known for his humour. Read more.

